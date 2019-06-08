MUSIC IS GOOD FOR THE SOUL
Signed in as:
filler@godaddy.com
I am so excited that you are visiting my site. I hope you feel love, hope and encouragement from my music. Much love my friends!
Streaming on all music platforms benefiting the Amped Kids Foundation music programs.
I uncovered my passion for music when I began singing in church at the young age of 7. From that point on, I was involved in choir, classically trained and have performed across the Southeast and Internationally opening for artists such as Deanna Carter and Shawn Mullins.
My music and art are all centered around inspiring others to lead their highest calling and an abundant life. This devotional, Only Love Can Do That is a call to love, for us all to BE LOVE transcending fear and pursuing a life of forgiveness, healing and inward peace. Every purchase helps support a foster child with music education with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Amped Kids Foundation.
Sign up to hear upcoming shows, albums, and events.
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.